Minor cruises against Tigers in opener

“I thought I was a lot better tonight. We threw a lot of offspeed at them to see where they’re at, and the curveball worked well and the slider worked early,” Minor said. “Later on, I couldn’t control the slider, so we threw a lot more curveballs and changeups, but that was kind of just the report. We kind of set that based off their swings. They showed us a little bit early on, and we stayed away from it.”