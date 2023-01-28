Minneapolis swept by Hillsboro Friday

Minneapolis would host Hillsboro Friday night and it was the Trojans winning both matchups as Minneapolis would struggle offensively.

GIRLS: #5 Hillsboro 48, Minneapolis 34

Minneapolis would start the game really cold offensively and would only knock down one bucket in the 1st quarter. The lady Trojans would lead after the 1st quarter 15-2.

Minneapolis would try and battle back in the 2nd quarter with Josi Schrader scoring 5 points in the quarter. But Hillsboro would still take a 15 point lead into the locker room.

Cold shooting would continue for the lady Lions in the 3rd quarter as they would only score 5 points and Hillsboro would lead 41-18.

Minneapolis would get on fire in the 4th quarter knocking down 4 3’s but it was a little too late for the lady Lions. They would add 16 points in the 4th but ultimately fall short to the #5 team in Class 2A 48-34.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Sophomore Josi Schrader with 9 points off the bench. Alana Cossart, Braedee Weatherman and Myka Deronnet would all add 6 of their own.

Hillsboro was led in scoring by Zaylee Werth who would finish with a game high 18 points.

Minneapolis drops to 11-4 on the season with the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Josi Schrader

H&R Block of the Game: Jordan Peck

Box Score

Hillsboro – 15 – 13 – 13 – 7 / 48

Minneapolis – 2 – 11 – 5 – 16 / 34

BOYS: Hillsboro 61, Minneapolis 28

Hillsboro would off to a fast start in the game as Minneapolis would struggle to find baskets. The Trojans would lead after the 1st quarter 19-7.

The shooting struggles would continue for the Lions in the 2nd quarter as they would only add 6 points in the quarter and give up 18. Hillsboro would take a 37-13 lead into the break.

The Trojans would outscore the Lions 24-15 in the final 2 quarters and cruise to a 61-28 victory.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Senior Mason Scott who knock down 15 points in the game.

The Trojans Brekyn Ratzlaff would score a game high 28 points for Hillsboro in the victory.

Minneapolis drops to 2-13 on the season with the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Ryan Parks

Box Score

Hillsboro – 19 – 18 – 13 – 11 / 61

Minneapolis – 7 – 6 – 9 – 6 / 28

Minneapolis will get a week off as they will be idle next Tuesday and then will travel to Salina to take on Sacred Heart in an NCAA battle next Friday.