Minneapolis Swept at Southeast of Saline

Girls

The final score of Minneapolis’s 42-33 road loss to Southeast of Saline on Friday night is not indicative of how close the game was.

The Lions stuck with the 3A N0. 8 Trojans throughout, and even held a lead midway through the second quarter.

Southeast (14-3 overall; 8-0 NCAA) led just 20-16 at the half, and the third quarter remained tight. It took a late run in the fourth quarter from the Trojans for them to pull away and lock up their 22nd-straight league win.

The two top scorers for Minneapolis (10-8; 5-3) were both freshmen. Braedee Weatherman poured in nine points, and Maci McClure added eight. McClure was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Cameron Cleveland, the Lions’ leading scorer coming into the game, was held scoreless, but she had the H&R Block of the Game.

For Southeast, Karsyn Schlesener paced the Trojans with 16 points. Brielle Ptacek pitched in with eight. The Trojans have now won eight in a row against Minneapolis.

Minneapolis’s four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

Boys

Everything was working for Southeast of Saline in its 62-22 victory against Minneapolis on Friday.

The Trojans jumped out to a 14-0 lead to begin the game and never looked back. They scored more points in the first quarter (16) than the Lions did in the first three quarters combined (12).

Nakari Morrical-Palmer led Southeast (14-3 overall; 8-0 NCAA) with 15 points. Drake Augustine had 12, and Eli Sawyers contributed 10. The Trojans have now won seven in a row.

For Minneapolis (4-13; 0-8), Tucker Smith topped the box score with six points and was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Mason Scott had the H&R Block of the Game. The team’s 22 points were the least in a game since 2017.

The Minneapolis boys will look to get back on track as they travel to Council Grove on Monday. Pregame coverage will start around 6:15 on 92.7 The New Zoo. For the girls, they next play on Tuesday and host Republic County. Pregame coverage will start at 5:45 for that one.