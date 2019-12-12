Minneapolis Sweeps Ell-Saline in Tri-County Classic

The Minneapolis Lions’ basketball squads picked up a pair of home victories in the Tri-County Classic on Thursday evening, sweeping the Ell-Saline Cardinals in varsity action.

GIRLS: Minneapolis 33, Ell-Saline 23

In the girls’ matchup, Ell-Saline (0-3) got out to a quick 6-2 lead early in the first quarter, but Minneapolis (1-2) answered with 13 consecutive points to grab a 15-6 advantage and led 17-8 at halftime.

The Cardinals trimmed the deficit to seven by the end of the third quarter and cut the lead to four midway through the fourth quarter, but a quick five-point burst from Minneapolis put the game out of reach.

A trio of Lions paced Minneapolis on the night, as senior Zoie Shupe, senior Kersti Nelson and sophomore Cameron Cleveland each finished with eight points in the win.

Junior Brenna Rowley came off the Ell-Saline bench to lead the Cardinals with seven points, while sophomore Raleigh Kramer added six in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Minneapolis 9 8 11 5 – 33

Ell-Saline 6 2 13 2 – 23

BOYS: Minneapolis 92, Ell-Saline 19

In the nightcap, Minneapolis (3-0) roared out to a 10-0 lead in the game’s first minute and never looked back, leading Ell-Saline (0-3) by 38 at the end of the first quarter, then by 61 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.

All 13 players on the Lion roster scored in the contest, while five reached double digits. Senior Kaden Griffin led all scorers with 18 points. Junior John Nelson finished with 12 points, while fellow juniors Nolan White and Daniel Watson added 11 points a piece. Senior Jonah Ausherman chipped in with ten points in the victory.

Ell-Saline junior Rowan Loder scored 13 of the Cardinals’ 19 points in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Minneapolis 43 26 14 9 – 92

Ell-Saline 5 3 4 7 – 19