Minneapolis splits with Sacred Heart

Minneapolis was back in action Friday night after being off the last week and they would travel to Salina to take on NCAA league opponent Sacred Heart.

Minneapolis would get off to a hot start including 3-3’s in the first 1st quarter with 2 of them coming from sophomore Braedee Weatherman. The lady Lions would lead after the 1st 17-7.

Both teams were cold as the defenses were on display in the 2nd quarter as Minneapolis would take a 25-12 lead into the locker room.

Minneapolis and Sacred Heart would both score 7 points in the 3rd quarter and the lady would keep their 13 point lead going into the final quarter 32-19.

The lady Knights would outscore the lady Lions in the 4th quarter 17-10 in an attempt to make a comeback. But ultimately their ralley would come up short as the final score was 42-36.

Braedee Weatherman would lead the charge for the lady Lions with 13 points. Alayna Cossart would add in 12 points for the only other player scoring in double figures.

Skylar Douglas was the only lady Knight scoring in double digits as she ended 14.

Minneapolis moves to 12-4 on the season and 5-1 in league play. Sacred Heart drops to 6-9 on the year and 3-4 in league play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Braedee Weatherman

H&R Block of the Game: Maci McClure

Box Score

Minneapolis – 17 – 8 – 7 – 10 / 42

Sacred Heart – 7 – 5 – 7 – 17 / 36

BOYS: Sacred Heart 50, Minneapolis 37

Both teams would get off to a quick start and the Knights would lead after the 1st quarter 19-12.

Minneapolis to find a bucket in the 2nd quarter and Sacred Heart would take 31-18 lead into halftime.

Both teams would score 19 points a piece in the 2nd half and Minneapolis comeback effort would come up short 50-37.

Owen Just was the only Lion in double digits finishing with 10 points.

The Knights had two in double figures in the matchup. Maxwell Ehrlich had 18 and Evan Bogart added 14 of his own.

Minneapolis falls to 2-14 on the season and 0-7 in league play. Sacred Heart moves 9-6 on the year and 3-4 in league play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Owen Just

H&R Block of the Game: Dalton Krueger

Box Score

Minneapolis – 12 – 6 – 9 – 10 / 37

Sacred Heart – 19 – 12 – 10 – 9 / 50

Minneapolis will be back in action next Tuesday as they are back at home against Ellsworth.