Minneapolis Splits with Russell in Makeup Doubleheader

Minneapolis played host to the Russell Broncos in this make-up game that was rescheduled due to weather. The Lady Lions were saddled with the turnover bug to start the game out, and ultimately fell 40-58.

The Lady Lions put a good fight from the second quarter on as they were able to force Russell into turnovers themselves, but shooting never found the mark as well as they would have hoped.

Karisma Vignery was able to knock down some big 3’s on her way to 15 points total in the game. Earning herself Player of the Game honors.

Faythe Korinek adds 11 points off of a great game on the offensive boards, collecting 8 offensive rebounds on her way to 11 total rebounds this Saturday afternoon game.

Kersti Nelson chips in with 7, Kalee Probasco, Courntey Forte, and Courtney Walker all with 2 points, Caroline Giles adds 3 points to the mix

Russell was lead in scoring by Tiffany Dorland with 25 points, 15 of those in the 2nd quarter. Jaclyn Shulte puts up 16 points as well for the Lady Broncos.

Samantha Leiker adding 8 points to the total as Russell walk on to a victory over the Lady Lions 40-58.

Minneapolis 60, Russell 41

The Minneapolis boys get off to a hot start as they host Russell Broncos 5-0 2 minutes in, but Russell would storm back and take a 9-12 lead to the end of the first quarter.

TreVaughn Thomas with a big start has 11 points at the half time breaking leading Minneapolis to a half time score of 24-23.

Russell’s hot start and comeback early were from Austin Price as he collected 11 first half points on 3 triples.

A huge 3rd quarter from the Lions where they outscored Russell, 26-7 put the score up to 46-30 after 3 quarters. Jonah Ausherman came to life in the quarter as he scored 12 points for the Lions.

The Lions would continue their dominate performance into the fourth quarter as they extended their lead to 56-34 with 3 minutes to go in the ball game and would go on to win…..

The Lions lead in scoring by Jonah Ausherman with 18 points, TreVaughn Thomas has 17, Spencer Davidson with 11, Kaden McCullick adds 10, Trent Brubaker with 4, and Tent Moekel adds 2.