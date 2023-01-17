Minneapolis splits with Macksville in Mid-Winter Classic

Minneapolis would both open the Mid-Winter Classic in St John with games against Macksville. The lady Lions would use a big 2nd half to pull away and win 54-40. The boys comeback would fall short in the 4th as they were defeated 55-47.

GIRLS: Minneapolis 54, Macksville 40

The lady Mustangs would give Minneapolis all they could handle in the 1st and the game was tied at 9 a piece after the 1st quarter.

Minneapolis behind 7 points from Junior Maggie Shupe in the 2nd quarter would take a 21-18 lead into halftime.

It was back and forth basketball in the 3rd quarter as Minneapolis would 36-32 going into the final stanza.

Minneapolis explode in the 4th scoring 18 points behind back to back 3 pointers from sophomore Braedee Weatherman and Minneapolis would go onto win 54-40.

Double digit scorers for Minneapolis included Braedee Weatherman with a game high 16. Also scoring in double digits was Maggie Shupe with 13.

Kambry Adams would lead the lady Mustangs in scoring with 13. Mayce Russell would 10 of her own for the other lady Mustang scoring in double figures.

Minneapolis moves to 10-1 on the season while Macksville drops to 5-5.

Minneapolis will play Wichita Sunrise Academy on Thursday at 6pm with pregame starting at 5:45pm.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Braedee Weatherman

H&R Block of the Game: Maci McClure

Box Score

Minneapolis – 9 – 12 – 15 – 18 / 54

Macksville – 9 – 9 – 14 – 8 / 40

BOYS: Macksville 55, Minneapolis 47

It was a back and forth affair for most of the 1st half as Macksville would lead after the first quarter 12-10.

They would then take a 25-22 lead into halftime as both teams would trade a pair of 3 pointers and Minneapolis would keep it close.

Macksville would go off in the 3rd quarter with putting up 22 points and would take a 47-34 lead into the final quarter.

Minneapolis comeback effort against the #1 seed would fall short even know they outscored the Mustangs in the final quarter 13-7. Macksville would go onto win 55-47.

Two Lions would finish in double digits in the ballgame. Mason Scott would finish with a game high 18 points and Owen Just would add 10 points of his own.

Rogelio Ibarra (17) and Ryan Kuckelman were the only two for Macksville in double figures.

Minneapolis drops to 0-11 on the season and Macksville moves to 10-1 on the season.

Minneapolis will play again Thursday at 4:30pm and will take on the whoever loses the Larned vs St. John game that will be played Tuesday night at 8pm.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Ryan Parks

Box Score

Macksville – 12 – 13 – 22 – 7 / 55

Minneapolis – 10 – 12 – 12 – 13 / 47