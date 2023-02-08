Minneapolis Splits with Ellsworth

Minneapolis Lions were back in action at home Tuesday night. It was the girls trying to stay stop the NCAA league standings and the boys trying to get their first NCAA league win.

GIRLS: Minneapolis 38, Ellsworth 34

The lady Lions would go into the matchup tied with Southeast of Saline stop the NCAA league standings and looking to stay that way.

Both teams would get off to a slow start offensively as Minneapolis would lead after the 1st quarter 6-4.

The lady Lions and lady Bearcats would get going in the 2nd quarter but Minneapolis would hang onto the lead and go into the break up 19-16.

The lady Bearcats would outscore Minneapolis in the 3rd quarter 9-7. The lady Lions would cling to a one point lead 26-2t going into the final stanza.

Minneapolis would win the final quarter 12-9 by going 6 of 7 from the charity stripe and hang on to win 38-34.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Sophomore Maci McClure who ended with 13 points. Josi Schrader added 10 points of her own and was the only other lady Lion in double figures.

Lainey Peschka would finish with a game high 15 points for the lady Bearcats. No other Ellsworth player would get to double digits.

Minneapolis moves to 13-4 on the season and 6-1 in league play. Ellsworth drops to 8-7 on the season and 3-3 in league play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maci McClure

H&R Block of the Game: Maggie Shupe

Box Score

Ellsworth – 4 – 12 – 9 – 9 / 34

Minneapolis – 6 – 13 – 7 – 12 / 38

BOYS: Ellsworth 65, Minneapolis 39

With just 3 regular season games left Minneapolis is still looking for their first NCAA league win.

Minneapolis would get off to a slow start offensively and found themselves trailing the Bearcats after the 1st quarter 18-8.

The Lions would battle back and bring the game with 4 points at one point before the Bearcats would go on a mini run. Ellsworth would go into the locker room leading 33-24.

Ellsworth would explode in the 3rd quarter and outscore the Lions 26-9 and would lead 59-33 going into the final quarter.

Both teams would add 6 a piece in the 4th quarter and Ellsworth would take the victory 65-39.

Freshman Owen Just was the only Minneapolis player in double digits finishing the night with 16 points.

Will Cravens would lead the way for the Bearcats as he would end the night with 27 points. Riley Stone (20) and Lane Rolfs would also finish in double figures for the Bearcats.

Minneapolis falls to 2-15 on the season and 0-7 in NCAA play. Ellsworth would move to 10-5 on the season and 4-2 in league play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Owen Just

H&R Block of the Game: Zach Nelson

Box Score

Ellsworth – 18 – 15 – 26 – 6 / 65

Minneapolis – 8 – 16 – 9 – 6 / 39

Minneapolis will be back at home on Friday night as they play host to NCAA league foe Southeast of Saline.