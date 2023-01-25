Minneapolis splits with Ellinwood Tuesday night

GIRLS: Minneapolis 46, Ellinwood 20

After coming off back to back losses to finish up the Mid-Winter Classic in St. John the lady Lions would get back to their winning ways Tuesday night against Ellinwood.

Both teams would get off to a quick start to begin the game and it was tied after the 1st quarter 9-9.

Minneapolis would shut down the lady Eagles offense in the 2nd quarter by only allowing 1 point in the quarter. The lady Lions would take a 19-10 lead into the locker room.

After halftime the lady Lions would explode offensively doubling their point total in the quarter and take a 38-14 lead into the final stanza.

The 4th quarter was back and forth but it was too late for the lady Eagles as Minneapolis would coast to a 46-20 victory.

Minneapolis was lead in scoring by Maci McClure with a game high 18 points. Alayna Cossart and Raelyn Robinson both added 7 of their own.

Minneapolis moves to 11-3 on the season with the win and will be back in action at home Friday night against #5 Hillsboro.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maci McClure

H&R Block of the Game: Myka Deronnet

Box Score

Ellinwood – 9 – 1 – 4 – 6 / 20

Minneapolis – 9 – 10 – 19 – 8 / 46

BOYS: #3 Ellinwood 55, Minneapolis 36

After coming of back to back wins in the Mid-Winter Classic in St. John Minneapolis would run into the #3 in Class 2A the Ellinwood Eagles.

Minneapolis would struggle offensively from the beginning and the Eagles would lead after the 1st quarter 17-8.

It was a back and forth battle in the 2nd quarter and Ellinwood would lead 31-17 going into halftime.

Minneapolis would score the first 7 points of the 3rd quarter and close the gap to just 7 points before the Eagles would turn on the jets. Minneapolis would trail 48-26 going into the final quarter.

The Lions would outscore Ellinwood in the final stanza 10-7 but would come up short with a 55-36 loss.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Owen Just and Mason Scott who both scored 10 points in the matchup. Britton Dutton would put up a game high 29 points for the Eagles.

Minneapolis drops to 2-12 on the season with the loss and will back in action Friday night as Hillsboro will come to town.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Ryan Parks

Box Score

Ellinwood – 17 – 14 – 17 – 7 / 55

Minneapolis – 8 – 9 – 9 – 10 / 36