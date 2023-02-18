Minneapolis splits with Beloit to close regular season

Minneapolis was back in action at home against Beloit for Senior Night and their last regular season game on Friday night. Minneapolis would split with Beloit to finish up the regular season.

GIRLS: Minneapolis 43, Beloit 29

The lady Lions would get off to a quick start and lead after the 1st 10-4 behind 8 made free throws.

Minneapolis would get hot from the field in the 2nd quarter and take a 27-12 lead into the locker room.

Beloit would outscore Minneapolis in the second half 17-16 but it wasn’t enough and Minneapolis would win the game 43-29.

With the win the lady Lions would solidify at least a share of the NCAA league title for the first time since 2014.

The leading scorer for the lady Lions was Maggie Shupe who finished with 15 points and was the only scorer in double digits in the matchup.

Cassandra Thompson led the lady Trojans in scoring with 12 points and was the only Beloit player in double figures.

Minneapolis finishes the regular season with a 15-5 overall record and an 8-2 record in league play. Beloit drops to 4-15 on the season with the loss.

The lady Lions will be off all next week and they will open up sub-state play on Monday the 27th at home with the opponent not yet known.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maggie Shupe

H&R Block of the Game: Myka Deronnet

Beloit – 4 – 8 – 6 – 11 / 29

Minneapolis – 10 – 17 – 8 – 8 / 43 BOYS: Beloit 53, Minneapolis 38 Minneapolis would get off to a slow start and only put up 7 points in the 1st quarter and would trail 18-7 going into the 2nd quarter. The Lions would continue to struggle knocking down shots and would trail at the break 32-15. Minneapolis would outscore Beloit in the second half 23-21 but ultimately the comeback would fall short and Beloit would win 53-38. Minneapolis was lead in scoring by Senior Mason Scott who finished with 15. Senior Tucker Smith would add in 11 of his own as the only other player to reach double figures. Bryce Beisner would lead the attack for the Trojans as he finished with a game high 18 points. Wyatt Broekelman (12) and Quinn Eilert (10) were the other Trojans in double digits.

Minneapolis finishes the regular season with a 3-17 overall record and 1-9 in league play. Beloit moves to 14-5 on the season with the win.

The Lions will be off all next week and they will open up sub-state play on Tuesday the 28th with a trip to Sabetha to take on the #1 team in Class 3A.