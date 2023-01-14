Minneapolis splits with Beloit Friday night

Minneapolis would travel to Beloit Friday night to take on the Trojans and the lady Lions would win a close one 43-41 as the boys would lose in a blowout 75-31.

GIRLS: Minneapolis 43, Beloit 41

Minneapolis would get off to a slow start in the first quarter only scoring 5 points and Beloit would lead after the 1st quarter 11-5.

The lady Lions would use a big 2nd quarter which included 12 points from Josi Schrader and 8 for Maci McClure. The lady Lions would take a 25-23 lead into halftime after the 20-8 run.

Minneapolis would pull away in the 3rd quarter adding 12 points while only giving up 6 to lead 37-29 going into the final stanza.

Beloit would battle back in the 4th quarter and tie the game up at 41 with just under a minute to go in the ballgame. Maci McClure would come up with a big steal and then knock down the winning shot with just .05 left in the contest. Minneapolis would win 43-41.

Maci McClure would lead the lady Lions with a game high 18 points. Other lady Lions scoring on the evening were Josi Schrader (14), Alayna Cossart (8), Maggie Shupe (2) and Jordan Peck (1).

Brecken Bodreaux would lead the scoring for the lady Trojans with 10 points. Other Beloit players scoring included Olivia Wright & Ashlyn Knight (8), Peyton Remus & Dakota Gray (6), Jaidyn Follis (2) and Kailyn Follis (1).

Minneapolis would move to 9-1 on the season and 4-1 in NCAA league play with the win. Beloit drops to 2-8 on the season and 1-3 in league play with the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maci McClure

H&R Block of the Game: Josi Schrader

Box Score

Minneapolis – 5 – 20 – 12 – 15 / 43

Beloit – 11 – 12 – 6 – 12 / 41

BOYS: Beloit 75, Minneapolis 31

The boys game was a different story as Beloit would cruise to a 44 point win.

Beloit would lead after the 1st quarter 22-5 as Minneapolis would struggle to find a bucket.

Minneapolis would try and claw their way back in the 2nd quarter as Mason Scott would knock down 2 3 pointers but it was still Beloit up at halftime 38-14.

In the 3rd quarter Beloit would put up 26 points while Minneapolis only scored 9 as the Trojans would take a 64-23 lead into the final quarter.

The 4th quarter was more of the same and Beloit would win the game 75-31.

Leading the Lions in scoring is Mason Scott with 16 points. Other Lions scoring in the contest were Dalton Krueger & Owen Just (4), Shafer Nelson (3), Zach Nelson & Tucker Smith (2).

Beloit would have 11 kids scoring in the affair including a game high 20 points Form Wyatt Broekelman. Other scorers include Bryce Beisner (12), Eli Johnson (11), Brody Litton (7), Quinn Eilert (6), Jerek Rexroat (5), Noah Gertsner (4), Abraham Staples & Brodie Schroeder (3), Jackson Cheney & Lance Lundine (2).

Minneapolis would drop to 0-10 on the season and 0-5 in league play in the loss. Beloit moves to 7-4 on the season and 3-1 in league play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Tucker Smith

Box Score

Minneapolis – 5 – 9 – 9 – 8 / 31

Beloit – 22 – 16 – 26 – 11 / 75

Minneapolis will be back in action next Monday as they both open the St. John’s mid-season tournament against Macksville.