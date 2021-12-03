Minneapolis Splits Season Opener at Inman

Boys

In an up-and-down offensive game for Minneapolis, it couldn’t rally late to overcome Inman and lost 56-48 in the season opener.

Colby Rice led the Lions in scoring unofficially with 14 points. Mason Scott was also in double figures with 10. Minneapolis shot three-pointers in bunches, making just 10 of 42 long-range attempts.

For Inman, Tanner Heckel paced the Teutons with 17 points.

Inman (1-0) jumped out to a quick 12-5 lead to start the game, but the Lions battled back to be within five points at the end of the first quarter.

Minneapolis’s offense went cold early in the second quarter, though, allowing Inman to open up a double-digit lead. The Lions bounced back toward the second quarter and cut the Teuton lead down to 34-27 at the half.

To start the second half, Minneapolis (0-1) started on a 5-0 run to make it a two-point game, but Inman responded with a run of its own and took a 45-32 advantage into the final quarter.

Despite a late push from the Lions, Inman was able to hold on in the fourth quarter to secure the home victory.

Senior Ryker Nelson was named the New-Tech Wireless players of the game. He had six points and 12 rebounds unofficially.

Sophomore Ryan Parks won the H&R Block of the Game.

Girls

Maggie Shupe had a big day in Minneapolis’s 44-39 victory over Inman on Friday.

The sophomore Shupe led all scorers with 19 points, and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds unofficially. For Inman (0-1), Hannah Martisko poured in 14 points.

With the win, Minneapolis snapped a three-year season opener losing streak.

Minneapolis (1-0) led for most of the contest. Every time it seemed like the Teutons would climb back into the game, the Lions were able to hold the advantage.

Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the game, but especially Inman. The Minneapolis defense wreaked havoc, and a majority of its points were off of turnovers.

Shupe had both the H&R Block of the Game and was named the New-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Shupe had the looks of being the go-to offensive star for the Lions this season.

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday at Ell-Saline. Coverage on 92.7 The New Zoo will begin at 5:45.