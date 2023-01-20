Minneapolis splits on day two of Mid-Winter Classic

Minneapolis was back in action Thursday night in the Mid-Winter Classic in St John and it was the boys getting their first win of the season against St John and the lady Lions would fall to Sunrise Christian Academy.

GIRLS: Wichita Sunrise Academy 42, Minneapolis 34

Minneapolis would get off to a great start and would lead after the 1st quarter 12-10 behind great defense and supurb shooting.

Both teams would struggle in the 2nd quarter but the lady Lions still had a lead going into the locker room 19-15.

Minneapolis would only score 4 points in the 3rd quarter and the lady Buffalos would take the lead into the final stanza 26-23.

Sunrise Academy would put up 16 in the final quarter while only giving up 9 as they would take the game 42-34.

Minneapolis was lead in scoring by Maggie Shupe and Maci McClure who both finished with 9 points.

The lady Lions drop to 10-2 on the season and will be back on the hardwood in the 3rd place game on Saturday at 2:30pm. Opponent will be determined Friday night as Central Plains and St John will play at 6pm and the lady Lions will take on whoever loses that matchup.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maggie Shupe

H&R Block of the Game: Maci McClure

Box Score

Minneapolis – 12 – 7 – 4 – 9 / 34

Sunrise Academy – 10 – 5 – 9 – 16 / 42

BOYS: Minneapolis 50, St. John 29

Minneapolis would use their best performance of the season to cruise to a 50-29 victory over the host team of the tournament St. John Tigers.

Both teams would get off to a slow start as Minneapolis would make just one basket in the 1st quarter and would trail 6-3 after one.

The Lions would explode in the 2nd quarter scoring 21 points including 9 points from Freshman Owen Just. They would take a 24-11 lead into halftime and never look back.

Minneapolis would outscore St. John 26-18 on the 2nd half and would go onto win in convincing fashion 50-29 and picking up their first win of the season.

The Lions would have two players finish in double digits on the evening. Senior Mason Scott would finish with a game high 16 points while Owen Just would add in 15 of his own.

Minneapolis moves to 1-11 on the season and will be back in action in the 5th place game on Saturday at 1pm. The Lions will take on the winner of the Nickerson and Central Plains matchup that was played later in the evening Thursday night.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Owen Just

H&R Block of the Game: Mason Scott

Box Score

Minneapolis – 3 – 21 – 14 – 12 / 50

St. John – 6 – 5 – 13 – 5 / 29