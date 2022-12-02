Minneapolis Split with Inman to open up basketball season

Minneapolis opened up the 2022-23 basketball with hosting Inman at home and split on the night. The lady Lions beat the Lady Teutons 45-35 and lost the boys game 51-24.

The lady Lions started off strong and had a 12-9 lead after the 1st quarter of play with Maggie Shupe and Maci McClure both scoring 4 points a piece. The Lady Teutons would fight back in the 2nd and the game would go into halftime tied up at 18 a piece.

Minneapolis would use a big 3rd quarter scoring 18 points in the quarter and lead after the 3rd 36-27. The Lady Lions would score 9 points in the 4th and go on to win the game 45-35.

The Lady Lions were lead in scoring by Sophomore Maci McClure and Junior Maggie Shupe both scoring 11 points in the matchup.

Other scorers for Minneapolis on the night were Jordan Peck (2), Alayna Cossart (5), Braedee Weatherman (7), Josi Schrader (4), Myka Deronnet (3) and Raelyn Robinson (2).

Inman was led in scoring by Freshman Suttyn Harris who would score 16 in the losing effort.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the game Maci McClure with her 11 points.

The H&R Block belonged to Maggie Shupe as she had a big block in the 2nd quarter.

The boys game was much different as Inman would lead the Lions 22-6 after the 1st and would never look back. The Teutons would score 16 in the 2nd and led 38-9 at halftime. The Lions would try and claw there way back in the 3rd by scoring 11 points in the 3rd but gave up 11 points as well and Inman led 49-20 after 3 quarters.

Minneapolis would only score 4 points in the 4th but held Inman to just 2 points and the final score was 51-24.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Senior Mason Scott which had 8 points. Other scoring for the Lions included Owen Just (5), Grant Rice (4), Ryan Parks (2), Mason Smith (2), Dalton Krueger (2) and Zach Nelson (1).

Junior Tanner Heckel would lead the Teutons in scoring by dropping 21 points on the Lions to lead all scorers. Senior Eli Brunk would also finish in double digits with 10 for Inman.

The Nex-Tech Player of the Game for Minneapolis is Mason Scott for his efforts and leading the team in scoring.

The H&R Block of the Game belongs to Senior Tucker Smith.

The Lions will open up the Tri-County Classic with another home game next Tuesday when the host Ell-Saline.

Girls game Box Score

Inman 9-9-9-8-35

Minneapolis 12-6-18-9-45

Boys Game Box Score

Inman 22-16-11-2-51

Minneapolis 6-3-11-4-24