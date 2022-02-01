Minneapolis Splits at Home with Abilene

Girls

After a slow start, Minneapolis finished strong in its 41-31 home victory against Abilene on Tuesday night.

The Lions trailed by 10 after the first quarter and outscored the Cowgirls by 20 the rest of the way.

Maci McClure led Minneapolis with 12 points and had the H&R Block of the Game. Cameron Cleveland added 10. Freshman Josi Schrader had five points and provided a spark off of the bench, resulting in her being named Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

For Abilene, Jenna Hayes poured in 11 points. The Cowgirls struggled with the Lions’ full-court pressure, turning it over more than 20 times.

With the win, Minneapolis (8-7) has won back-to-back games and snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Abilene (3-12) still hasn’t won a road game this year excluding tournaments, moving to 0-6 on the season.

Boys

A ginormous third quarter boosted Abilene to a blowout 69-37 victory at Minneapolis.

The Cowboys exploded for 26 points in the third frame. Their already large lead ballooned as result, and they cruised the rest of the way.

Kaleb Becker led Abilene with 15 points, and Thomas McClendon had 13. Triston Cottone pitched in 11 as well.

For Minneapolis (4-10), Colton Johnson scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Abilene led 36-18 at the half. The Cowboys shot well from the field, and they used a size advantage on the offensive boards to gain second chance points and build up a sizable lead. The third quarter was the icing on top.

Abilene (11-4) has now won three in a row. Minneapolis has lost five of its six home games this season.

Both Minneapolis teams are back in action on Friday, as they host Salina-Sacred Heart in league games. The games can be heard on 92.7 The New Zoo, with pregame coverage starting at 5:45 p.m.