Minneapolis Run their Way to Victory at Remnington!

pictured is Braylon Smith, Ryan Parks, Camden Robins, Gabe Hueser, and Tucker Smith

REMNINGTON – The Minneapolis Lions ran their way to their 4th victory Saturday at Remnington. The Lions led 7-0 after a tight 1st quarter but pulled away to a 42-8 win. The game was played on Saturday because of a lack of officials. It was a non-district game and was a confidence building tune-up, for Minneapolis, before next week’s show down with Riley County, which will be a battle for 3rd place in 2A District 4. Minneapolis (4-3) has already clinched a spot in the postseason.

The Lions were dominant in the victory Saturday with, unofficially, 473 total yards and 428 rushing yards. They scored touchdowns on 6 of their first 8 possesions. Minnepolis had the football in Bronco territory in every possession of the game but were stopped in 2 of their first 3 series. They did score on their second possession on a 19 yard pass play from Junior Quarterback, Ryan Parks to Sophomore, Zach Nelson to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 4:08 to play in the opening quarter.

Minneapolis then grabbed the momentum with an 82 yard touchdown run by Junior, Braylon Smith with 4:11 to play in the first half to increase the lead to 13-0. Braylon wasn’t done. He then scored on a 4 yard run with 39 seconds left in the half. Sophomore, Gabe Hueser added the 2-point conversion to give the Lions a 21-0 lead at halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half for Minneapolis. Braylon scored on a 19 yard run on the Lion’s first possession of the 3rd quarter, at the 8:41 mark, to increase the lead to 28-0. On Minneapolis’s next series it was Parks, who ran it in from 1 yard out with 3:09 left in the 3rd quarter to give the Lions a 35-0 lead.

Minnepolis’s final touchdown came on a 22 yard run by Braylon with 10:10 left in the game. Braylon Smith finished with 16 carries for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns and was selected as the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Hueser finished with 11 carries for 94 yards, Parks 5 carries for 48 yards, Sophomore, Mason Smith 7 carries for 41 yards and Nelson had 4 for 41 yards. The Lions were led by lineman Camden Robins, Tucker Smith, Isaiah Vignery, Gus Johns and Tight End, Hunter Mckenna in the victory.