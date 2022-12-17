Minneapolis plays their last games before winter break, split with Republic County

GIRLS: Minneapolis 55, Republic County 40

After picking up their first lost on Tuesday night to Ellsworth the lady Lions would come out firing on all cylinders and would use a big 1st quarter to lead 19-1. Raelyn Robinson would hit two big 3’s in the quarter.

Republic County would battle back in the 2nd quarter putting up 22 points and would only trail by 6 at halftime 29-23. Lady Buffs Kylie Stone would come off the bench to score 8 points in the quarter to help with the deficit.

Minneapolis would come out strong in the 3rd quarter and build the lead right back up with a big quarter from Braedee Weatherman knocking down 7 points. The lady Lions would lead 43-27 going into the final stanza.

In the 4th Minneapolis would give up 13 points the lady Buffs but score 12 to coast to a 15 point win 55-40.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Raelyn Robinson with 13 points coming off the bench. Braedee Weatherman (12) and Alayna Cossart (11) would both finish in double figures for the lady Lions as well. Other scoring for Minneapolis would include Myka Deronnet & Maci McClure (6), Josi Schrader (5) and Maggie Shupe (2).

Republic County would be led in scoring by Avery Stindt with 13 points. Other Lady Buffs scoring includes Kylie Stone (11), Emily Hansen (9), Rosalie Goertzen (3), Dakota Peters & Lindsey Gieber (2)

Minneapolis would move to 5-1(1-1) on the season and will take on Sacred Heart after the winter break on January 3rd. Republic County drops to 0-5(0-2) on the season.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Raelyn Robinson

H&R Block of the Game: Maci McClure

Box Score Republic County – 1 – 22 – 4 – 13 / 40 Minneapolis – 19 – 10 – 14 – 12 / 55