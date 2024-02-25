Minneapolis places 8th, 321A Wrestling Results

|3A-1A Team Scores
KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Ellsworth
3-2-1A 132
Will Donley (31-8) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Will Donley (Ellsworth) 31-8 won by major decision over Mason Wilkens (Council Grove) 32-14 (MD 9-0)
- Quarterfinal – Will Donley (Ellsworth) 31-8 won by decision over Evan Coble (Howard-West Elk) 34-8 (Dec 8-3)
- Semifinal – Carson Ochs (Hoxie) 15-3 won by decision over Will Donley (Ellsworth) 31-8 (Dec 9-2)
- Cons. Semi – Will Donley (Ellsworth) 31-8 won by decision over Cullen Wikle (Sabetha) 40-7 (Dec 5-0)
- 3rd Place Match – Logan Courtois (Burlingame) 44-2 won by fall over Will Donley (Ellsworth) 31-8 (Fall 2:54)
3-2-1A 165
Keegan Urbanek (23-10) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Brock Griffin (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 37-10 won by decision over Keegan Urbanek (Ellsworth) 23-10 (Dec 6-3)
- Cons. Round 1 – Keegan Urbanek (Ellsworth) 23-10 won by decision over Eli Stein (Hays-Thomas More Prep Marion) 13-12 (Dec 11-5)
- Cons. Round 2 – Kayden Hudson (Phillipsburg) 34-10 won by decision over Keegan Urbanek (Ellsworth) 23-10 (Dec 6-1)
3-2-1A 175
Micah Galvan (20-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Cole Mathes (Humboldt) 27-7 won by fall over Micah Galvan (Ellsworth) 20-15 (Fall 2:40)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jose Arevalo (Burlingame) 29-9 won by decision over Micah Galvan (Ellsworth) 20-15 (Dec 3-2)
KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline
3-2-1A 106
Jayden Kloster (28-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Harry Langill (Seneca-Nemaha Central) 32-6 won by decision over Jayden Kloster (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 28-9 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Silas Good (Caney Valley) 23-9 won by fall over Jayden Kloster (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 28-9 (Fall 0:26)
3-2-1A 157
Killian Vaughan (40-5) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Killian Vaughan (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 40-5 won by decision over Gannon McCoy (Smith Center) 29-16 (Dec 10-4)
- Quarterfinal – Cole Hinton (Sabetha) 29-8 won by decision over Killian Vaughan (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 40-5 (Dec 8-1)
- Cons. Round 2 – Killian Vaughan (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 40-5 won by fall over Caden Honer (Council Grove) 35-14 (Fall 1:19)
- Cons. Round 3 – Nate Dold (Lyons) 23-6 won by decision over Killian Vaughan (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 40-5 (Dec 9-5)
3-2-1A 285
Brody Chambers (37-6) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Brody Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 37-6 won by fall over Tatum Lara (Onaga) 25-11 (Fall 0:00)
- Quarterfinal – Kharson Montgomery (Smith Center) 30-6 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Brody Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 37-6 (UTB 3-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Brody Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 37-6 won by fall over Cooper Smith (Cherryvale) 26-10 (Fall 2:26)
- Cons. Round 3 – Brody Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 37-6 won by fall over Jonathon Mason (Ellinwood) 25-13 (Fall 4:29)
- Cons. Semi – Gavin Schippers (Hoxie) 36-10 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Brody Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 37-6 (UTB 1-1)
- 5th Place Match – Mason Hogan (Plainville) 36-7 won by fall over Brody Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 37-6 (Fall 2:40)
KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Herington
3-2-1A 138
Reid Griffiths (37-8) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Reid Griffiths (Herington) 37-8 won by decision over Andre Dalinghaus (Sabetha) 23-16 (Dec 7-1)
- Quarterfinal – Reid Griffiths (Herington) 37-8 won by decision over Seth Welch (Erie) 29-5 (Dec 11-8)
- Semifinal – Lukas Zodrow (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 36-3 won by decision over Reid Griffiths (Herington) 37-8 (Dec 10-4)
- Cons. Semi – Austin Smith (Effingham-Atchison Co. Community) 33-11 won by fall over Reid Griffiths (Herington) 37-8 (Fall 2:40)
- 5th Place Match – Landon Koelling (Onaga) 33-8 won by decision over Reid Griffiths (Herington) 37-8 (Dec 4-2)
3-2-1A 150
Cameron Svitak (38-8) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Gus Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County) 32-9 won by fall over Cameron Svitak (Herington) 38-8 (Fall 2:50)
- Cons. Round 1 – Cameron Svitak (Herington) 38-8 won by fall over Gavin Regier (Marion) 4-18 (Fall 0:54)
- Cons. Round 2 – Cameron Svitak (Herington) 38-8 won by major decision over Logan Schlimme (Allen-Northern Heights) 27-16 (MD 12-1)
- Cons. Round 3 – Cameron Svitak (Herington) 38-8 won by major decision over Parker Hutchinson (Smith Center) 28-17 (MD 16-6)
- Cons. Semi – Cole Keeten (Phillipsburg) 31-10 won by fall over Cameron Svitak (Herington) 38-8 (Fall 2:59)
- 5th Place Match – Max Bottorff (Effingham-Atchison Co. Community) 36-9 won by decision over Cameron Svitak (Herington) 38-8 (Dec 7-0)
3-2-1A 285
Peyton Taylor (25-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Grimm (Sabetha) 32-5 won by fall over Peyton Taylor (Herington) 25-19 (Fall 4:38)
- Cons. Round 1 – Cooper Smith (Cherryvale) 26-10 won by fall over Peyton Taylor (Herington) 25-19 (Fall 2:07)
KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Minneapolis
3-2-1A 113
Kegan Wheeler (19-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Dagan Turner (Leon-Bluestem) 25-12 won by tech fall over Kegan Wheeler (Minneapolis) 19-13 (TF-1.5 4:51 (15-0))
- Cons. Round 1 – Cole Gerleman (Allen-Northern Heights) 21-18 won by fall over Kegan Wheeler (Minneapolis) 19-13 (Fall 4:31)
3-2-1A 120
Chase Johnson (36-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 36-3 won by fall over Curt Shannon (Humboldt) 13-9 (Fall 1:33)
- Quarterfinal – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 36-3 won by fall over Jaxson Vice (Atchsion-Maur Hill Mount Academy) 31-5 (Fall 1:39)
- Semifinal – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 36-3 won by decision over Axton Vice (Leon-Bluestem) 37-5 (Dec 3-1)
- 1st Place Match – Ian Giancola (Hoxie) 39-1 won by decision over Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 36-3 (Dec 1-0)
3-2-1A 126
Brayton Peters (30-6) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Brayton Peters (Minneapolis) 30-6 won by fall over Laythan Vice (Leon-Bluestem) 31-17 (Fall 4:35)
- Quarterfinal – Carter Krier (Oakley) 39-2 won by fall over Brayton Peters (Minneapolis) 30-6 (Fall 2:40)
- Cons. Round 2 – Brayton Peters (Minneapolis) 30-6 won by fall over Caleb Renyer (Sabetha) 34-11 (Fall 2:41)
- Cons. Round 3 – Brayton Peters (Minneapolis) 30-6 won by fall over Leo DeDonder (Allen-Northern Heights) 27-11 (Fall 2:26)
- Cons. Semi – Brayton Peters (Minneapolis) 30-6 won by decision over Chase Meyer (Hoxie) 23-22 (Dec 11-4)
- 3rd Place Match – Carter Krier (Oakley) 39-2 won by decision over Brayton Peters (Minneapolis) 30-6 (Dec 8-3)
3-2-1A 138
Joel Abell (35-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Landon Koelling (Onaga) 33-8 won by decision over Joel Abell (Minneapolis) 35-8 (Dec 5-3)
- Cons. Round 1 – Joel Abell (Minneapolis) 35-8 won by fall over Logan Burnett (Caney Valley) 7-8 (Fall 4:19)
- Cons. Round 2 – McCoy Nash (Cimarron) 23-11 won by fall over Joel Abell (Minneapolis) 35-8 (Fall 4:40)
3-2-1A 150
Braylon Smith (38-3) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Parker Hutchinson (Smith Center) 28-17 won by fall over Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 38-3 (Fall 4:31)
- Cons. Round 1 – Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 38-3 won by fall over Dylan Kirkpatrick (Erie) 14-7 (Fall 1:27)
- Cons. Round 2 – Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 38-3 won by fall over Jacob Waldy (Topeka-Cair Paravel) 25-11 (Fall 1:33)
- Cons. Round 3 – Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 38-3 won by decision over Gus Hanson (Atwood-Rawlins County) 32-9 (Dec 9-7)
- Cons. Semi – Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 38-3 won by decision over Max Bottorff (Effingham-Atchison Co. Community) 36-9 (Dec 4-3)
- 3rd Place Match – Braylon Smith (Minneapolis) 38-3 won by fall over Cole Keeten (Phillipsburg) 31-10 (Fall 4:21)