Minneapolis Picks Up Big Wins at Solomon

Sam HendersonDecember 10, 2021

Girls

The Minneapolis girls basketball team had no trouble with Solomon on Friday night, cruising to a 50-6 road victory in the Tri-County Classic.

Senior Cameron Cleveland led with 13 points for the Lions.

Minneapolis (3-1) led 26-2 at the half. Solomon didn’t score until midway through the second quarter.

Much of the same continued in the second half, as the Lions outscored the Gorillas 24-4 in the final two quarters.

Solomon (0-4) had 36 turnovers and struggled mightily on offense all game.

Minneapolis has now won 10 in a row against Solomon, and the Lions broke a 23-game streak of scoring less than 50 points.

Freshman Raelyn Robinson was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Robinson finished with four points and had a good night rebounding and on defense.

Sophomore Myka Deronnet had the H&R Block of the Game.

Boys

Solomon had already clinched the Tri-County Classic title, but that didn’t stop Minneapolis from spoiling their undefeated record.

The Lions used an electric shooting performance to upset the 1A Division I No. 8 Solomon team 70-62 on Friday night.

Minneapolis (1-3) had four players in double digits. Colton Johnson led with 20 points. As a team, the Lions made 12 three-pointers. The Lions set a season high in points and picked up their first win of the season in the process.

For Solomon (3-1), Makaen Hastings dropped in 25 points, and Caden Acosta had 20.

The Gorillas held a 34-33 lead at the half. Minneapolis caught fire in the third quarter, though, as junior Mason Scott drained three triples in the 24-point frame for the Lions.

Minneapolis then took a 57-51 advantage into the fourth. Solomon kept hanging around, but the Lions didn’t shy away from the formidable Gorilla offense and continued to match them.

Minneapolis took as big of a lead as 11 points, but some late buckets from Hastings made the score what it turned out to be.

Mason Scott was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Scott had a career-high 17 points.

Kolten Hoppe delivered the H&R Block of the Game.

Both Lion teams start league play on Tuesday, as they will host Ellsworth. Coverage of the doubleheader will begin at 5:45 p.m. on 92.7 The New Zoo.

