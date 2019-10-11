Minneapolis No Match For Top-Ranked Hoisington

Hoisington made quick work of Minneapolis with a 55-19 win on Friday Night at Elton Brown Field.

The visiting Lions came in on a three-game skid, meanwhile Hoisington was undefeated at 5-0 entering the third district game for both teams.

Minneapolis soon became familiar with Hoisington’s top weapon, Wyatt Pedigo. The 6’1, 205 pound, Senior commit to the University of North Dakota, shredded the Lion defense all night on his way to over 150 yards and six touchdowns–including a kickoff return to start the second half.

Meanwhile, once again the Minneapolis offense seemed stuck at times as the Lions struggled to move the ball consistently in the first half. Minneapolis only drove the ball inside of Cardinal territory once in the first half. The Lions utilized a couple of big pass plays to get inside of the Hoisington 10 yard line.

However, the drive stalled as Minneapolis was stopped on downs midway through the second quarter.

Hoisington led 34-0 at halftime and 55-7 after three.

Minneapolis’ offense did find some traction in the second half as Daniel Watson led the way with 129 rushing yards and 23 carries–including a 75 yard touchdown run.

Hoisington (6-0, 3-0 District 8) came in ranked No. 1 for Class 2A in Kansas. The Cardinals racked up over 400 yards of offense.

Minneapolis (2-4, 0-3 District 8) have dropped four games in-a-row. The Lions still have a shot at the 2A state playoffs, but must win its last two games over Hays TMP and Phillipsburg.

The Lions return home next Friday to host the Monarchs of Hays TMP. Live coverage can be heard on 92.7 The New Zoo.