Minneapolis Man Injured in Rural Saline County Wreck

A man from Minneapolis is hurt in a single-car crash south of Salina on Thursday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened on S. Burma Rd., just north of the intersection with W. Thorstenburg Rd.–or about 10 miles southwest of Salina–at 10:35 p.m. Thursday.

A 2012 Buick Verano, driven by 18-year-old Dayton Randall, Minneapolis, was traveling southbound on Burma when a deer entered the roadway. Randall says that he swerved to avoid hitting the deer when the vehicle ended up in the ditch and struck a road sign.

During the crash, Randall hit his head on the steering wheel of the car. He was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for observation.

Randall’s vehicle sustained minimal damage in the crash.