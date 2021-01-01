Salina, KS

Minneapolis Man Hurt in Crash With Truck

Todd PittengerJanuary 1, 2021

A Minneapolis man was transported to the hospital in Salina when his SUV was rear-ended by a truck.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 75-year-old John Wilson of Minneapolis was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer headed north on US-81 Highway in Ottawa County. A Freightliner truck struck the SUV from behind, causing the Trailblazer to roll once.

Wilson was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The crash happened Thursday morning on US-81 Highway  a half mile north of Nugget Road in Ottawa County.

 

 

 

