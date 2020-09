A Minneapolis man is dead after being hit by an SUV in the dark on Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol 20-year-old Kalub Rowson was struck by a vehicle when he ran across I 135 in front of an SUV in rural Harvey County. No one in the SUV was hurt.

The incident happened at around 10:15 Saturday night on Interstate 135 in Harvey County between Newton and Wichita, a mile north of the Sedgwick County line.