Minneapolis Man Gets 20 Year Federal Prison Sentence

A convicted felon who was arrested with firearms and drugs after fleeing from Salina police will spend 20 years in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office, 42-year-old Jason Briscoe of Minneapolis was convicted during a jury trial in May on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count three), two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (counts four and five), and four counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon (counts six, seven, eight and nine).

According to court records, officers of the Salina Police Department encountered Briscoe while they were conducting surveillance of the Red Coach hotel. When police stopped Briscoe’s car, Briscoe ran from the car carrying a handgun in his right hand. During the chase, Briscoe dropped the gun and a bag that contained methamphetamine and a second firearm.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Justice Department initiative aimed at reducing gun violence.