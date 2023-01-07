Minneapolis Lions split with the Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday Night

Minneapolis traveled to Gypsum to take on state ranked Southeast of Saline on Friday night and it was the lady Lions pulling off the upset in game the early game and the boys falling to the Trojans.

GIRLS: Minneapolis 47, SES 41

This was a highly anticipated matchup for both squads as Minneapolis came into the game with a 6-1 record and the lady Trojans were 6-0. It was the lady Lions that would squeak out the win on the road to upset the #5 team in class 3A.

Minneapolis would get off to a great start and would lead after the 1st quarter 14-12 behind some big shots from the lady Lions.

The lady Trojans weren’t going to go away easy as they would battle back in the 2nd quarter and would take the lead going into halftime 26-24.

A big 3rd quarter defensively from Minneapolis only giving up 4 points in the quarter would allow the lady Lions to take a 36-30 lead into the final stanza.

Southeast of Saline would try and make a comeback late but it was clutch free throws from Braedee Weatherman and Maggie Shupe to solidify the Minneapolis upset on the road 47-41.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Sophomore guard Maci McClure with a game high 14 points. Other lady Lions scoring would include Jordan Peck/Braedee Weatherman/Myka Deronnet (7), Maggie Shupe (5), Alayna Cossart (3), Josi Schrader & Raelyn Robinson (2).

The lady Trojans were led in scoring by Brielle Ptacek and Reagan Goetz who both finished with 9 points. Other lady Trojans scoring on the evening included Avery Casselman (8), Lexi Jacobson (6), Abigail Pearson (5) and Maddie Harris (4).

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maci McClure

H&R Block of the Game: Jordan Peck

Minneapolis would move to 7-1 on the season and 3-1 in league play as Southeast of Saline would drop to 6-1 and 2-1 in league play.

Box Score

Minneapolis – 14 – 10 – 12 – 11 / 47

Southeast of Saline – 12 – 14 – 4 – 11 / 41

BOYS: SES 69, Minneapolis 27

It was a tough matchup for the boys to try and get their first win of the season as they travel to Gypsum to take on a Trojan team that is ranked #2 in 3A.

Southeast of Saline would get off to a great start and cruise to a 35-12 lead going into halftime.

The Trojans would the same in the 2nd half as they would put up 24 points in the 3rd quarter as they would coast to a 69-27 victory over the Lions.

The Lions were led in scoring by Senior Mason Scott with 11. Other Lions adding points would be Grant Rice & Owen Just (6), Mason Smith and Joseph Woehl (2).

Southeast of Saline was led in scoring by Makati Morrical-Palmer as he recorded a game high 17 points. Other scorers for the Trojans included Eli Sawyers (14), Drake Augustine (10), Daniel Kejr (9), Kayson Lilley & Luke Gebhardt (5), Jake Gebhardt (4), Kirby Davis & Caleb Isaacson (2) and Drew Richardson (1).

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Tucker Smith

Minneapolis would drop to 0-8 on the season and 0-4 league play as Southeast of Saline moves to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in league play.

Box Score

Minneapolis – 8 – 4 – 6 – 9 / 27

Southeast of Saline – 18 – 17 – 24 – 10 / 69

Minneapolis will back in action at home next Tuesday as they will host Valley Heights in a non league matchup.