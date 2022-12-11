Minneapolis Lady Lions Win Tri-County Classics while boys fall to Solomon

The Minneapolis Lions would travel to Salina Saturday afternoon to finish up the Tri-County Classic at Mabee Arena at Kansas Wesleyan University. The Lady Lions would defeat the Solomon Gorillas 59-17 to finish the tournament 3-0 and win the Tri-County Classic. In the boys game it would take a buzzer beater by Solomon to get a close win 49-48 over Minneapolis Boys.

GIRLS – Minneapolis 59, Solomon 17

The lady Lions would only give 17 as they would cruise to 59-17 win over Solomon as they capture the Tri-County Classic Championship.

Minneapolis would get off to a quick start in the first quarter which included 11 from Sophomore Braedee Weatherman. The lady Lions would lead after the 1st quarter 28-2.

Minneapolis would keep the pedal down in the 2nd quarter as they would go into half up 38-9.

They would score another 14 points in the 3rd and 7 points in the 4th and would cruise to a 59-17 victory over Solomon.

With the win the lady Lions would capture the Tri-County Classic Championship going 3-0 in the tournament.

Braedee Weatherman would lead all scorers with 15 points in the game. Other scoring for Minneapolis included Raelyn Robinson (9), Josi Schrader (8), Maci McClure (7), Alayna Cossart (5), Jordan Peck/Myka Deronnett/Sydney Parks (4), Maggie Shupe (3).

The lady Gorillas were lead in scoring by Maya Newcomer and Lacie McLaughlin with 6 points a piece. Other scorers included Elise Baier (3) and Emersyn Shirack (2)

Minneapolis would move to 4-0 on the season and will start NCAA play next Tuesday as they travel to Ellsworth to take on the lady Bearcats. Solomon drops to 1-3 on the season and will be back in action Tuesday against Centre.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Braedee Weatherman

H&R Block of the Game: Alayna Cossart

Box Score

Minneapolis – 28 – 10 – 14 – 7 / 59

Solomon – 2 – 7 – 4 – 4 / 17

BOYS – Solomon 49, Minneapolis 48

The last game of the tournament would not disappoint as it would take a buzzer beater by Solomons Spencer Coup to pull out a one point win 49-48 for Solomon.

Minneapolis had their best start of the season and would lead after the 1st quarter 15-13.

Solomon would erase that lead in the 2nd and Minneapolis and Solomon were tied at 23 going into halftime.

Solomon would come out firing in the 3rd quarter with scoring 17 points as they would lead by 10 points 40-30 going into the final stanza.

Minneapolis would claw their way back with 18 points in the 4th which included the go ahead bucket by Grant Rice with 10.5 seconds left in the ballgame the Lions led 48-47. At the other end of the floor Lucas Newcomer would attempt a 3 point shot for the win which was no good but Spencer Coup would clean up the boards and his put back would fall and the final score was 49-48.

Mason Scott would lead the Lions in scoring with 21 points. Other Lions scoring were Ryan Parks (11), Grant Rice (6), Owen Just & Tucker Smith (4) and Mason Smith (2).

Spencer Coup would have a game high 34 for Solomon. Other players that would score included Carlos Duran (11), Scott Robinson & Hayden Zerbe (2).

Minneapolis drops to 0-4 on the season and will take on Ellsworth next Tuesday in their first NCAA matchup. Solomon moves to 2-2 on the season and will play Centre next Tuesday.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Ryan Parks

Box Score

Minneapolis – 15 – 8 – 7 – 18 / 48

Solomon – 13 – 10 – 17 – 9 / 49