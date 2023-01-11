Minneapolis Lady Lions Win, Boys fall in OT against Valley Heights

Minneapolis was back in action Tuesday night as they would host the Valley Heights Mustangs. The lady Lions would pull out a close win and the boys would lose a heartbreaker in overtime.

GIRLS: Minneapolis 42, Valley Heights 41

It was a defensive battle by both teams that would end with a missed shot by Valley Heights at the buzzer.

Minneapolis would lead after the 1st quarter 7-2 as both teams would struggle offensively.

The lady Lions would have a strong 2nd quarter scoring 14 points in the quarter and take a 6 point lead into halftime 21-15. Minneapolis would lead the game by 11 points in the quarter but the lady Mustangs would claw their way back.

Minneapolis would struggle again offensively in the 3rd quarter only scoring 7 points and giving up 14 and Valley Heights would take a 29-28 lead into the final stanza.

Minneapolis would score just enough in the 4th quarter and Valley Heights Maggie Toerber’s last second shot wouldn’t fall and Minneapolis would win the game 42-41.

Minneapolis was lead in scoring by Maci McClure with a game high 15 points. Minneapolis would also get points from Alayna Cossart (10), Braedee Weatherman (7), Jordan Peck (5), Raelyn Robinson (3) and Maggie Shupe (2).

Ava Smith would match the game high with 15 points for the lady Mustangs. Other Mustangs finding the bucket included Maggie Toerber (6), Kaylee Skalla & Anne Toerber (5), Delana Murk (4), Brooke Porter/Olivia Skalla/Taya Smith (2).

Minneapolis would move to 8-1 on the season with the win and Valley Heights would drop to 4-4 with the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maci McClure

H&R Block of the Game: Jordan Peck

Box Score

Valley Heights 2 – 13 – 14 – 12 / 41

Minneapolis 7 – 14 – 7 – 14 / 42

BOYS: Valley Heights 52, Minneapolis 49

Minneapolis still searching for their first win of the season would drop a heartbreaker in overtime on a 3 point shot from Valley Heights at the buzzer.

Both teams struggled to get going in the 1st and the game was close at the end of the 1st quarter 9-7.

Valley Heights Royce Ekstrum would knock down 3 3’s in the 2nd quarter and the Mustangs would take a 23-16 lead into halftime.

Minneapolis would claw their way back into the game in the 3rd quarter with 2 3 pointers from freshman Owen Just and would trail 33-29 going into the 4th quarter.

The Lions would win the 4th quarter outscoring the Mustangs 13-9 and would tie things up at 42. The Lions would lead by as many as 4 points in the quarter.

In overtime it was a back and forth affair as both teams were tied at 49 with 10 seconds left in the game and Valley Heights had the basketball. On the inbounds pass Caden Parker found Jayden Dewalt in the left corner and he would sink the 3 point dagger and Valley Heights would win the game 52-49 as time expired.

Leading the charge for Minneapolis was Mason Scott with 16 points. Other scorers for Minneapolis would include Grant Rice & Owen Just (10), Ryan Parks (6), Zach Nelson (3), Mason Smith & Dalton Krueger (2).

Royce Ekstrum would drop a game high 22 points for the Mustangs. Other scoring for Valley Heights included Caden Parker (13), Logan Gray (7), Dustin Denton (6) and Jayden Dewalt (4).

Minneapolis would drop to 0-9 with the loss and Valley Heights would move to 5-3 on the season with the win.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Ryan Parks and Mason Scott

Box Score

Valley Heights 9 – 14 – 10 – 9 – 10 / 52

Minneapolis 7 – 9 – 13 – 13 – 7 / 49

Minneapolis will back in action on Friday night as they travel to take on NCAA rival Beloit on the road.