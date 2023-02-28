Minneapolis Lady Lions season comes to an end with 45-35 loss to Hiawatha

Hiawatha 45, Minneapolis 35

Minneapolis Lady Lions were back in action Monday night and would host Hiawatha in the first round of sub-state. Minneapolis was the #3 seed at 15-5 and Hiawatha was the #6 seed at 12-8.

Minneapolis got off to a slow start in the 1st quarter and Hiawatha would lead 12-7 after the 1st quarter.

Minneapolis would claw their way back into it in the 2nd quarter at one point tying the game up. Hiawatha would take a 3 point lead into the locker room 22-19.

The lady Lions would battle in the 3rd quarter again and close the gap to one point on a couple different occasions. A couple late 3’s by Hiawatha and the lady Red Hawks would 37-33 lead into the final stanza.

Minneapolis would only score 2 points in the final quarter and ultimately lose the game 45-35 and ends their season.

Minneapolis would finish the season with a 15-6 record as Hiawatha moves to 13-8 and advances to the semifinal round Thursday night in Marysville.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Maci McClure with 15 points as she was the only Lady Lion in double figures.

Darcy Lierz would lead the Hiawatha attack with a game high 32 points and she was the only lady Red Hawks in double digits.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maci McClure

H&R Block of the Game: Maggie Shupe

Box Score

Hiawatha – 12 – 10 – 15 – 8 / 45

Minneapolis – 7 – 12 – 14 – 2 / 35