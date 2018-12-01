Minneapolis High School Basketball Opens Their Season With a Home Double Header

Both the boys an girls teams were in action Friday night, facing off against the Russell Broncos.

The girls went first, and it was not quite the home opener head coach Bryan Weatherman had in mind.

The Lady Lions got behind early, with and were not quite able to recover. They trailed 33-14 at the half. The Broncos were lead by a confident 17 point half from PG Tiffany Dortland. The 5’7″ Senior accounted for over half of the Broncos first half output.

In the second half, the Lions started to play a little better, but it was a classic case of “too little too late,” as the score read 49-33 as the final buzzer rang.

Head coach of the girls team Bryan Weatherman pointed to the second half play by the Lady Lions as a positive step going forward, as defense was better, and offensive output improved as well as the game went on. The Lady lions were lead by Karisma Vignery with 15 points.

The boys team had a different result, and the fans left at the end of the night with a little more spring in their step.

Tyler Whipple, Austin Price, and Connor Weihe of the Russell Broncos gave their best efforts for the lions, but it was not quite enough to stop the impressive offensive performance led by sophomore Spencer Davidson.

In the first quarter, Davidson came roaring out of the gates with 11 points, leading his team. However, post play was about all the Lions had going for them, and the score was close, 22-21 at the half with Minneapolis ahead by one.

Russell continued with the same offensive output in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the firepower the Lions brought to the court in the third and fourth quarters. Minneapolis lit it up in the second half, besting the Broncos 57-41.

Head coach John Darrow was proud of Spencer Davidsons performance in the game. “He’s our inside guy, and he knows he’s our inside guy.” Davidson ended the game with 17 points, and a slew of good defensive plays, earning himself the honor of “Salina Ortho player of the game.”

You can catch the Minneapolis Lions in action again next Tuesday at home when they face off against Bennington. (5:45 Pregame – 6:00 Tipoff)