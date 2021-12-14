Minneapolis Girls Win, Boys Fade Late

Girls

Cameron Cleveland had a career night on Tuesday in Minneapolis’s 56-38 victory against the visiting Ellsworth Bearcats.

The senior poured in 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds unofficially. The Lions have now won three in a row.

After Ellsworth (1-4 overall; 0-1 NCAA) took a 5-4 lead midway through the first quarter, Minneapolis went on an 11-0 run to end the frame. The run gave Minneapolis the lead, and the Lions didn’t relinquish it the rest of the way.

Minneapolis (4-1; 1-0) led 28-19 at the half and added four more points to the lead headed into the final quarter.

Despite Natalie Rolfs’ 11 points for the Bearcats, they couldn’t rally in the fourth.

Along with Cleveland’s 25, Myka Deronnet and Alayna Cossaart each had seven points for Minneapolis.

The Lions have now won six straight against Ellsworth.

Cleveland was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for her efforts. Sophomore Shelby Davidson had the H&R Block of the Game.

Boys

A tale of two halves was the story for Minneapolis’s boys basketball team.

After a solid first half, the Lions couldn’t capture that same energy in the final two quarters and fell 56-48 to league foe Ellsworth.

Minneapolis (1-4 overall; 0-1 NCAA) led 30-22 at the half, but the Bearcats dominated the second half to secure the victory.

Senior Colby Rice led Minneapolis with 14 points. He was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Ellsworth (2-3; 1-0) had three players in double digits, all of which are sophomores. Riley Stone powered his way to 17, Will Cravens ended with 14 and Lane Rolfs added 12.

Colton Johnson, the Lions’ leading scorer coming in to the game, was held to just seven points and dealt with foul trouble through much of the game.

The victory was Ellsworth’s first against Minneapolis in boys basketball since 2018.

Sophomore Ryan Parks had the H&R Block of the Game for the Lions.

Minneapolis is back in action Friday, taking on Sacred Heart in Salina in another league game. Pregame coverage of the doubleheader will begin at 5:45 p.m. on 92.7 The New Zoo and ksal.com.