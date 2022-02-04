Minneapolis Girls Use Defense to Win, Boys Fall to Sacred Heart

Girls

A stifling defensive effort powered Minneapolis to a 42-24 home victory Friday night against Sacred Heart.

The Lions have now won three in a row. The victory also marked the Minneapolis’s first season sweep of Sacred Heart in six years.

Cameron Cleveland led the Lions with nine points and had the H&R Block of the Game. Myka Deronnet added seven points and seven rebounds off of the bench and was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

For Sacred Heart (6-8 overall; 2-5 NCAA), Avery Eshelman scored eight points. The Knights were held to a season low in points, and they had more turnovers (28) than points (24). They have now lost three league games in a row.

Minneapolis (9-7; 4-2) led just 14-12 at the half, but the Lions were able to open it up in the final two quarters. Coming out of the intermission, Minneapolis used full-court pressure and a rejuvenated offensive attack to outscore Sacred Heart by 16 in the final 20 minutes.

Boys

Great games from Alex Disberger and Max Ehrlich put Sacred Heart over the top in its 56-40 win at Minneapolis on Friday night.

Ehrlich, a sophomore guard, poured in 19 points for the Knights, including four three-pointers, and Disberger added 15.

Minneapolis (4-11 overall; 0-6 NCAA) was able to hang around early, thanks to a team-high 15 points from Colby Rice, but Sacred Heart (11-3; 5-2) pulled away in the second half.

Rice was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for his efforts. Junior Tucker Smith had the H&R Block of the Game for Minneapolis.