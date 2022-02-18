Minneapolis Girls Topple Beloit, Boys Lose Shootout

Girls

It wasn’t easy, but Minneapolis was able to sneak out of Beloit with a 45-41 victory on Friday night.

The Lions overcame a three-point deficit headed into the fourth quarter, despite shooting just 14-32 from the free throw line on the night. The victory locks Minneapolis into the three seed in its sub-state tournament.

Myka Deronnet once again led Minneapolis (12-8 overall; 7-3 NCAA) in scoring. The sophomore had 12 points off of the bench and was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Cameron Cleveland bounced back with 10 points after being held to single digits in the previous four games. Maggie Shupe had the H&R Block of the Game.

For Beloit (9-10; 6-4), Addison Budke, Mylie Brown and Tatum Tietjens-Peters each had nine points. The Trojans have now lost three in a row for the first time all season.

Beloit led at the half and took a slight lead into the final quarter, but Minneapolis was able to make plays when it needed to in the final quarter to win.

Boys

Although Minneapolis had one of its better offensive nights of the season, Beloit proved to be too much in its 64-52 win on Friday night.

The Lions made 10 three-pointers in the game and had at least 12 points in every quarter. It still wasn’t enough.

Beloit’s Wyatt Broeckelman had a night to remember, scoring 38 points unofficially. No other Trojan scorer was in double digits.

For Minneapolis (5-15 overall; 1-9 NCAA), Colby Rice had another good night, leading with 16 points. Rice was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for his efforts. Tucker Smith had the H&R Block of the Game.

The Lions were within two possessions of Beloit through the first two quarters and even midway through the third. The Trojans, though, were able to open it up late in the third quarter and took a 12-point advantage into the final frame. Minneapolis was unable to rally in the fourth.

Minneapolis has now lost six of its last seven. Beloit (13-6; 6-4) has won back-to-back games. The Trojans have won six of the last eight matchups between the two after Friday’s game.

Both Minneapolis teams now await their placement in the sub-state tournament. The postseason starts Feb. 28, and all Lion postseason games can be heard on 92.7 The New Zoo.