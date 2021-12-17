Minneapolis Girls Shut Down Sacred Heart, Boys Fall to Knights

Girls

Despite scoring a season low in points, Minneapolis did what it needed to do to win 37-27 on the road at Sacred Heart on Friday.

Braedee Weatherman led the Lions with 11 points in the victory. Maci McClure added eight. Minneapolis has now won four games in a row.

For Sacred Heart (2-3 overall; 0-1 NCAA), Avery Eshelman paced the Knights with 10 points.

The two teams combined for more turnovers than points in the first quarter. Things got going a little more in the second frame, though, and Minneapolis (5-1; 2-0) took a 13-10 lead at the half.

More of the same continued for much of the second half, but Sacred Heart was able to close it in to a six-point game midway through the fourth. That’s when Weatherman sunk her third three-pointer of the night to cushion the Minneapolis lead back out, and the Lions held on the rest of the way.

Weatherman was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for her efforts. Sophomore Maggie Shupe had the H&R Block of the Game for Minneapolis.

Boys

Minneapolis went through quite a ride in its 62-40 loss to 2A No. 10 Sacred Heart on Friday.

The Lions trailed by as much as 34 in the game and didn’t score a single point in the second quarter. On the flip side, Minneapolis put up 19 points in the third frame – including five three-pointers – and had cut the game down to a 16-point deficit.

The hole they dug, though, was too much to overcome.

Kolton Hoppe led Minneapolis (1-5 overall; 0-2 NCAA) with 12 points. He was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game as a result. Bryson Blake added nine for the Lions.

Maxwell Ehrlich poured in 24 points for Sacred Heart, and Alex Disberger had 18 of his own.

Sacred Heart led 10-8 midway through the first quarter. Fast forward to the third quarter, and it was a 45-11 Knight advantage.

Minneapolis didn’t quit, though, and was still able to make it a game.

With that said, Sacred Heart (5-0; 1-0) finished strong to stay undefeated. The Knights have now won 10 of the last 12 matchups between the two squads.

Senior Colton Johnson had the H&R Block of the Game for Minneapolis.

Both Minneapolis squads now head into Christmas break. The next time the Lions will be in action is Jan. 4, on the road against Republic County. Those games can be heard as always on 92.7 The New Zoo.