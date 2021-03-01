Minneapolis Girls’ Season Closes With Blowout Loss at Goodland

GOODLAND, KS — The Goodland Cowgirls cruised to an easy 54-20 win over Minneapolis Monday evening to advance into the semifinals of the 3A Norton substate.

Goodland came into the game the heavy favorite being ranked fifth in 3A and the third seed in the sub-state while Minneapolis came in as the six seed and just one game over .500.

Minneapolis took the early lead on a Courtney Forte foul shot, then Goodland’s Talexa Weeter nailed a three before the Lady Lion’s Cameron Cleveland tied the game up at three with a tough two. But from that point forward it was all Goodland as the Cowgirls went on a 6-0 run before pulling away to lead 20-8 at the end of the opening quarter.

Goodland dug in defensively the rest of the night as Minneapolis would not score more than five points in any other period the rest of the night. GHS outscored MHS 13-4 in the second quarter to lead by 21 at half, 33-12. Then would lead 44-14 heading into the fourth after hold the Lady Lions to just 3 points. And in the fourth the game would reach a 30 point differential and the clock would run continuously the rest of the way on the way to a 34 point win for the Cowgirls.

Goodland forced 26 turnovers out of Minneapolis and were plus-two in rebounding margin but didn’t shoot the ball partially well making just 4 of 17 threes & two of seven free throws. Talexa Weeter led GHS with a game-high 18 points while Lindsey Cure added ten and three other Cowgirls added six points. GHS also got 14 points from their bench players.

Minneapolis was led by Courtney Forte who led their team in points (7) & rebounds (game-high, 11). Cameron Cleveland added six points and Maggie Shupe had four in the loss. The Lady Lions scored over a third of their points from the free throw line going seven of 13 from the charity stripe.

While Forte’s career ended on Monday, she does have the distinction as top rebounder in school history, as she entered the night needing just one rebound to be the school’s all-time career rebounder.

The loss ends Minneapolis’ season at 10-10 overall. The win for Goodland improves them to 18-3 tying the schools best season win total from 1981.

Goodland will face the number two seed Hays TMP (18-3) in Norton on Thursday.