Minneapolis Girls Season Closes At Beloit

The Minneapolis Lions girls fell on the road to the Beloit Trojans in the opening round of the Minneapolis Class 3A Sub-State tournament, 64-42.

Minneapolis came into the game as the 7-seed after a 6-14 record in the regular season. Beloit went 17-3 and was granted the 2-seed.

Beloit jumped out to a lead after an early five points from Junior Sydney Barrett. The Lions would go scoreless for the first 6:30 minutes trailing, 13-0, before Sophomore Kersti Nelson scored the first bucket for Minneapolis. The score was 14-4 after one.

Senior Faythe Korinek and Junior Karisma Vignery would get the offense going in the second quarter. Korinek had five points in the period, while Vignery dropped in four. Beloit, however, would get huge contributions from Senior Sydney Johnson, who had nine of her game-high 23 points in the second, and Junior Kalista Hubert, who knocked in all seven of her points before the half. The Lions trailed, 34-15, at intermission.

Minneapolis would jump out the gate in the third quarter and cut the lead down to nine after a 3-pointer from Vignery, but the Trojans ended up stretching the lead back to double-digits. That theme would carry it’s way throughout the second half, as the Lions would cut the lead down to 13 or 15 before Beloit would stretched it back out to 18 to 20. Minneapolis trailed by 16, 45-29, going into the fourth.

Korinek, in her final game for Minneapolis, led the way with 16 points. Vignery scored 14 for the Lions. Nelson would knock in six, while Junior Caroline Giles had three and Senior Courtney Walker finished with two.

Minneapolis ends the season with a 6-15 record.