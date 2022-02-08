Minneapolis Girls Outlast Ellsworth, Boys Falter Late

Girls

Two clutch runs allowed Minneapolis to get a 39-29 road victory at Ellsworth on Tuesday night.

The first run can midway through the second quarter when the game was tied at 14. Minneapolis went on a 7-0 run to end the half to take a 21-14 lead at the break.

Fast forward to the third quarter, where Ellsworth had taken a 24-23 lead. For the last quarter and a half, Minneapolis outscored Ellsworth 15-6 to run away with the win.

Braedee Weatherman led the Lions with 12 points, all of which coming from beyond the arc. The freshman was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Junior forward Jordan Peck had the H&R Block of the Game. Minneapolis (10-7 overall; 5-2 NCAA) has now won seven in a row against Ellsworth.

For Ellsworth (5-11; 1-6), Lexi West led with eight points off of the bench. The Bearcats are still yet to win at home this season and have lost eight home games in a row dating back to last year.

Boys

In a game guided by momentum shifts, Minneapolis was unable to get enough swings its way in a 51-44 road loss to Ellsworth.

The Lions have now lost three in a row, the third separate streak of at least three losses this season. Ellsworth picked up its first home win of the season and snapped a five-game league losing streak.

Ellsworth (6-10 overall; 2-5 NCAA) led 24-14 at the half, but Minneapolis (4-12; 0-7) was able to go on a run midway through the third quarter to tie it at 35. Despite the run, Ellsworth regained control and outscored the Lions 16-9 the rest of the way to lock up the win.

Minneapolis’s Colby Rice had a game-high 16 points, including four three-pointers. He was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Senior forward Jonathan Lowe had the H&R Block of the Game.

The Bearcats had three players in double-digit points. Will Cravens led with 16, Riley Stone had 14 and Cade Gwinner added 13.

Both Minneapolis teams are back on the hardwood on Friday, as they hit the road again to take on Southeast of Saline in a pair of league games. Those games can be heard on 92.7 The New Zoo. Pregame coverage will start at 5:45.