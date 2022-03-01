Minneapolis Girls End Season, Fall to Riley County

Minneapolis was unable to ever turn the corner in its 42-33 loss to Riley County in Tuesday’s first round sub-state game.

The Lions never led in the game. They have now lost seven straight opening sub-state games dating back to 2016.

Riley County (9-11) took care of the ball well and made plays when it needed to, even when momentum would swing toward Minneapolis and its home crowd.

For the Lions, Maggie Shupe piled 14 points and was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Jordan Peck had the H&R Block of the Game. Minneapolis made just two three-pointers as a team.

Hailey Sharp was the star of the night for Riley County, amassing 19 points and 13 rebounds unofficially. CJ Rignell added 13 points. The Falcons scored the more points in the win than their previous six contests.

Minneapolis ends the season 12-9. It’s the most wins in a season that the team has had in six years. The Lions will return four starters and many reserves to next year’s squad.