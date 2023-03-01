Minneapolis falls to Sabetha to end season

Sabetha 65, Minneapolis 35

Minneapolis traveled to Sabetha to take on the #1 team in Class 3A in the opening round of substate.

Minneapolis started off a little slow as Sabetha would race out to a 20-10 lead after the 1st quarter.

The Blue Jays would outscore Minneapolis in the 2nd quarter 26-11 and would take a 46-21 lead into the locker room.

Minneapolis would slow the Blue Jays down in the 2nd half but it was a little too late. Sabetha would outscore the Lions 19-14 in the 2nd half and would go on to win 65-35.

Mason Scott was the leading scorer for Minneapolis as he finished the game with 18 points and the only Lions player to reach double figures.

Sabetha would be lead in scoring by Matthew Garber and Davis Rokey who both finished with 18. Christian McAfee would add 15 of his own as the only other player in double digits.

Minneapolis finishes the season with a 3-18 record.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Scott

H&R Block of the Game: Ryan Parks

Box Score

Minneapolis – 10 – 11 – 9 – 5 / 35

Sabetha – 20 – 26 – 10 – 9 / 65