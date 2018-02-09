Minneapolis Falls Short On The Road

Southeast of Saline Freshman Bryant Banks’ jumper with 44 seconds left ended up being the game-winner as the Minneapolis Lions fell on the road to the Trojans, 54-51.

Minneapolis lead by as much as seven in the final four minutes of the game, but the Trojans chipped at the lead down the stretch. Senior Jake Huffaker hit a timely 3-pointer to close the lead to two, 49-47, and stole the ball right after the inbounds, scoring the layup and the foul shot to give Southeast the lead, 50-49, with a 1:20 left to go.

Senior TreVaughn Thomas answered on the other end off a pass from Junior Kaden McCullick to put Minneapolis up, 51-50, with 1:02 left. McCullick had two shots at the rim in the final seconds but the ball rolled off the rim to seal the win for Southeast.

Thomas led the way for Minneapolis with 16 points and six rebounds. Freshman Spencer Davidson dropped 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while McCullick knocked nine and snatched seven boards.

Huffaker hit 11 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the way for the Trojans. Banks added 13 and Senior Hunter White hit nine, all from the free throw line.

Minneapolis is 6-11 on the season and 4-5 in league play.

Lions Girls Struggle In Loss

The Minneapolis Lions girls struggled to score on the road against the Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday night losing, 36-23.

Neither team was able to hit a field goal in the first five minutes of the ballgame. Southeast Sophomore Emily Meares hit the first one with 1:44 left in the first quarter to put the Trojans up, 2-1. Junior Karisma Vignery would answer right back for Minneapolis and then add another field goal before the end of the period. The Lions led 5-2 after one.

Southeast started to hit shots late in the second quarter. The Trojans took the lead after a 3-pointers from Junior Morgan Kaniper went in and then added a bucket from Sophomore Meredith Tillberg to make it 13-10 in favor of Southeast. Sophomore Kersti Nelson responded with a 3-pointer of her own to tie the game. Southeast Senior Karis Calahan dropped a 3-pointer to recapture the lead, and then Sophomore Madison Fear drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired to give the Trojans the six point lead at the half, 19-13.

Minneapolis hit the opening bucket of the second half off a Faythe Korinek jumper, but the Lions would fail to score another point in the third quarter and trailed by 10, 25-15, heading into the fourth.

The Lions were led by nine points from Nelson. Vignery dropped eight points, while Korinek added six.

Southeast were led by Junior Molly Chitty’s 10 points. Tillberg, as well as Freshman Keely Orr, added six.

Minneapolis is now 6-11 overall and 2-7 in league play.