Minneapolis Falls in a Heart-breaker to Council Groves

The Minneapolis Lions Boys team was back in action this week for one last home game. They faced off against the 6 seed Council Grove Braves. The Lions went into the tournament seeded 3rd themselves. The Braves carrying a 7-13 record into the contest, up against the 13-7 record of the Lions.

Council Grove came out hot off of a triple from Bieling, followed by a 2 pointer by Brodey King, leading 5-0 early. The Lions scored their first points 3 minutes into the game, and quickly regained the lead. They grew the lead throughout the first, ending up 14-9 with Minneapolis out in front.

The second quarter was a good contest, with Freshman Kellen Marshall getting the shooting going. He knocked down two three pointers, and a floater. Both teams competed well, and Minneapolis was outscored in the 2nd, 15-14. Halftime score 28-24

The Braves outscored the Lions again in the third quarter, and once again by a single point. Marshall Kept the shooting going, making another 3 pointer on one attempt, as well as Bieling knocking down another for the 3rd straight quarter. Kaden Griffin came alive in the 3rd, scoring 8 points. Kaden McCullick got in on the action as well, with 6 points in the third. Third quarter score 43-43.

Both teams started the 4th with 5 points, and it stayed that way for a while. Both teams took long possessions, and the game stayed tied at 48-48 for a while. Tompkins, with his first points of the game, broke the silence with a 3 to take the lead 51-48. More back and forth ensued, and Council Grove lead by 5 points with 1:20 on the clock. Minneapolis played good hard defense, forcing a couple turnovers, and scoring points off them.

Council Grove, after missing 3 straight free throws, led by just 1 point with 25 seconds on the clock. McCullick took the ball up the court, and a timeout was called by Minneapolis to set up the offense. The Lions ran through the play, didn’t get the shot they wanted, and they called another timeout.

Only one problem with that; Lions did not have any timeouts left. Braves got the ball back and two free throws with 8 seconds on the clock. Birzer buried both free throws. The Lions were forced to foul and sent Marshall to the line to shoot another two. He knocked down both, and that was all the wrote for the Lions season. Lions fall to the Braves in the first round of the Sub-state tournament, 58-53.

Scoring Leaders for Minneapolis: Kaden Griffin with 17, Kaden McCullick with 14.