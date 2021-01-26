Minneapolis, Ell-Saline Basketball Scores From Tuesday

The Minneapolis Lady Lions scored a signature win on Tuesday night in Elbing, as the Minneapolis knocked off Berean Academy 36-35 in the Eli J. Walter Girls Basketball tournament first round.

It was a back-and-forth affair the entire way. Berean led 7-6 after one and 13-12 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the lead change 11 times as neither team could grab control of the game, but Minneapolis led 24-23 after three.

The Lady Lions finally grabbed control in the fourth quarter at two different occasions, as they grabbed a 28-23 lead before Berean rallied to regain the lead, 29-28 late in the game. Minneapolis was able to regain the lead yet again as Cameron Cleveland and Maggie Shupe both had monster buckets. Shupe then made two free-throw in-a-row to put the Lady Lions ahead 34-29.

Like all game, Berean would have an answer as the Lady Warriors got the score to 34-32 with less than 40 seconds remaining and they had the ball.

The Minneapolis defense stood tall and got a stop. Then, Cleveland was fouled with 12.9 seconds remaining and a chance to ice the game from the foul line. The Lady Lion, junior, would come through with back-to-back makes to seal the deal.

Berean Academy (6-5) never led by more than three points all game. They would only make one 3 on the night. Lillie Veer led Berean with nine points.

Minneapolis (6-6) has won four-straight to make it to .500 for the first time this year. The Lady Lions were led by Cleveland with 14 points.

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” was Shupe, with her career-best 14 points as well. As she hit numerous big shots over the course of the game to regain leads. Courtney Forte wins the H&R “Block of the Game.”

Up next, Minneapolis plays on Thursday in the second round of the tournament, against Wichita Homeschool.

Wichita Trinity Academy 60, ELL-SALINE GIRLS 21

Ell-Saline had no answers for Austin Broadie and the Trinity Knights at the opening round of the Walter Tournament at Berean Academy.

The Lady Cardinals would not score a field goal in the first quarter as they trailed 18-3 after one. They then held Trinity to just 13 points in the second quarter, but still trailed 31-8 at halftime as Ell-Saline couldn’t take care of the ball.

Trinity (5-4) never trailed in the game as they stretched their advantage to 51-14 going in to the final quarter. Broadie led the Knights with 18 points, while Lawson Shaffer added in 14 points.

Ell-Saline (5-5) has now lost three-in-a-row. The Cardinals were led by Brynna Rowley with five points, who was the Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game.” Hannah Backhus had the H&R “Block of the Game.”

MINNEAPOLIS BOYS 72, Ell-Saline 23

The Minneapolis boys’ team was able to bounce back from a disappointing mid-season tournament appearance over the weekend, with a dominating win over an area foe.

The Lions led 29-8 after one, 53-11 at halftime and 67-15 at the end of three.

Ell-Saline (0-11) were led by Peterson’s six points on two 3-point makes.

Minneapolis (9-3) had three scorers in double-figures. Nolan White led all scorers with a new career-high 25 points. Both Trent Moeckel and Spencer Davidson added in 10 points, each.

Up next, the Minneapolis boys travel to Abilene on Tuesday, Feb. 2.