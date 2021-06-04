Salina, KS

Minneapolis’ Davidson Selected for 2021 KABC All-Star Game

Pat StrathmanJune 4, 2021

Minneapolis senior Spencer Davidson has one more high school game left before he moves on to the collegiate level.

The pitcher/first baseman was selected for the 2021 Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-Star Game. The best from Kansas will meet Wednesday, June 9 at Hoglund Ballpark on the campus of the University of Kansas.

Davidson helped the Lions make two trips to the Class 3A state tournament, the only appearances in Minneapolis baseball history. This past spring, Minneapolis upset second-seeded Wichita Collegiate 11-0 in the quarterfinal round. Minneapolis finished in fourth after losses to Rock Creek, eventual state champions, and Frontenac.

Davidson finished his high school career with three hits and four RBI. Against Collegiate, Davidson scattered two hits and struck out seven in six innings of work. Davidson retired the final 15 batters he faced.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Minneapolis' Davidson Selecte...

