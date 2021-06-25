Minneapolis’ Davidson Ready for Kansas Shrine Bowl

For one final time, Spencer Davidson will put on a football helmet and shoulder pads.

The Minneapolis senior is set to play in the 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl game on Saturday at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson. Davidson is the first Lion in over 10 years to make the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Davidson will wear No. 86 for the West team in Saturday’s all-star game. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm. All players will be representing their high school, the Kansas Shrine Bowl and most importantly the Shriners Hospitals for Children and their patients. All proceeds from the game go to benefit the network of 22 hospitals.

Davidson led Class 2A in receiving yards this fall. From his tight end spot, Davidson had 50 receptions, for 884 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. Davidson also amassed several school records in his stellar season. He tied a school record for most receiving touchdowns in a game with four and has the school record for most 100 yard receiving games in his career.

He helped the Minneapolis Lions make the 2A state playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009 in his junior and senior seasons. Davidson also played defensive end for the Lions the last two years.

While Davidson had success on the gridiron this past fall, he has committed to play baseball at Fort Hays State University next spring.