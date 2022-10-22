Minneapolis cruises past Riley County 21-6 behind a stellar defensive performance

Minneapolis Lions locked up their first winning season since 2014 with a victory over Riley County 21-6 on Senior Night.

The Lions would get on the board first with a 1 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Ryan Parks with 1:34 left to go in the first quarter. After a bad snap on the extra point the attempt was no good and Minneapolis led 6-0. There was no scoring by either team in the 2nd quarter and the Lions would take the 6-0 lead into halftime.

The 3rd quarter was just like the 2nd and both defenses were able to keep each other out of the endzone. Minneapolis was able to force two turnovers in the quarter when it seemed the Falcons were on the move. Including a 4th down stop inside stop inside the 10 yard line to keep Riley County out of the endzone.

Minneapolis would get back on the board with 10:20 left in the game when Ryan Parks would punch it in from the 1 yard line for his second rushing touchdown of the game. The 2 point conversion was no good and Minneapolis led 12-0. After some back and forth from both teams Minneapolis would turn the ball over on downs on the 1/2 yard line of Riley County. Senior linebacker would use the next play to bring down Senior running back Samson Waggoner in the endzone for a safety. The Lions would lead 14-0 with 5:26 left to go in the game. On the free kick Minneapolis was just trying to use up clock but Sophomore fullback Mason Smith would use great blocking by his offensive line to scamper in from 51 yards out pretty much untouched by the Falcons defense. This time Sophomore kicker Hunter Milum was able to split the uprights on the PAT and Minnesota led 21-0.

Riley County was able to use their last drive of the game for their first and only points of the matchup as Sophomore quarterback Eli Harmison would find Senior running back Samson Waggoner from 32 yards out. The 2 point conversion would fall incomplete and the final score would be 21-6.

The Nex-tech Wireless goes to Senior Gabe Hueser for his efforts on both sides of the ball. Hueser would go over 100 yards for the second time this season and take care of things on the defensive side as well.

The H&R Block of the Game belongs to Senior lineman Tucker Smith for his block to spring Mason Smith on his long touchdown run.

Minneapolis would finish the regular season with a 5-3 record and 2-2 in district play. They will travel to Rossville next Friday and take on the defending state champions in the first round of playoffs. Riley County finishes the regular season with a 2-6 record and will play Silver Lake on the road next week.

1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q – Final

Riley County 0 – 0 – 0 – 6 – 6

Minneapolis 6 – 0 – 0 – 15 – 21