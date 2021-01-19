Minneapolis Comes From Behind, Tops Ell-Saline

The Minneapolis Lady Lions avenged an early season loss with a 44-42 win over Ell-Saline on Tuesday night in Brookville for its third consecutive win.

The Lady Lions lost to Ell-Saline 39-36 back in Dec., a game in which Minneapolis led by 12 points in the second half; before a furious Cardinal rally to steal the game late.

Tuesday’s game was much like the one in Dec. Except instead of a furious Ell-Saline rally, the Lady Lions of Minneapolis made a second half come back.

Ell-Saline got up early after nailing a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter. After one, Ell-Saline led 12-9.

The Cardinals then began to pull away from Minneapolis a bit in the second quarter, as they outscored the Lions 15-12 in the period, as Sadie Bradley scored six points in the frame for Ell-Saline. The Lady Cards led 27-21 at halftime.

Minneapolis began to flip the script, however, in the third quarter.

Junior guard, Cameron Cleveland, scored 10 points in the second quarter and then followed it up seven big points in the third. Meanwhile, the Lady Lion defense began to crack down on the potent Cardinal offense. Minneapolis held Ell-Saline to just seven points in the third quarter and the Lady Lions tied things up 34-34 in to the final frame, before hanging on for the win.

Ell-Saline (5-3) was led by Bradley’s 10 points in a game where the Cardinals couldn’t hold their lead.

Minneapolis (5-6) avenges a loss to Ell-Saline from earlier in the year. Alayna Cossaart made a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help MHS pick up its third win in-a-row. Cleveland led the Lady Lions with 21 points on Tuesday.