Minneapolis Clinic Changing Hands

Salina Regional Health Center and Ottawa County Health Center have entered into an agreement that will transition ownership of the COMCARE Minneapolis clinic to Ottawa County Health Center.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, the clinic, which had leased space at Ottawa County Health Center, will become better operationally aligned with Ottawa County Health Center – improving financial performance and streamlining patient care within the organization. The move supports a number of operational efficiencies to be gained, improved communication between the clinic and hospital, and the opportunity to utilize one patient health record.

The transition will occur on July 1, 2023. The effort also allows Ottawa County Health Center to apply for Rural Health Clinic status, which receives enhanced reimbursement from government sponsored health insurance.

“The effort aims to create a sustainable model for healthcare in Minneapolis so people in Ottawa County can be assured access to services locally,” said Robert Freelove, M.D., Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer at SRHC. “The goal is to hand over a fully intact, operational health clinic to Ottawa County Health Center. All current employees will keep their job, whether it be with OCHC or within Salina Regional Health Center’s system of clinics.”

Drs. Kenneth and Kermit Wedel started operating a clinic in Minneapolis in the 1960s that would later expand to provide services in Salina and eventually became COMCARE. COMCARE grew to become one of the largest family medicine clinics in the state. In 2013 COMCARE became an affiliate of Salina Regional Health Center.

“Our goal is to continue the long tradition of healthcare in Minneapolis by providing our community with access to necessary healthcare services in both the hospital and the clinic. This transition presents us with an opportunity to streamline and improve the patient experience and create a sustainable healthcare model to ensure services are available locally for the residents of Ottawa County. Both the hospital and clinic appreciate the support from our patients, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community,” said Jody Parks, Ottawa County Health Center Administrator.