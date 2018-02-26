Minneapolis Boys Season Ends In Heartbreak

Southeast of Saline Junior Nick Montgomery hit two free throws with 28 seconds left to give the Trojans the 51-50 victory over Minneapolis in the first round of Sub-State.

Minneapolis led by seven with 2:30 minutes remaining, but Southeast close the game on an 8-0 run to advance to the semifinals held at Minneapolis on Thursday.

The Lions traded buckets with the Trojans throughout the first quarter. Southeast ended up with the one point lead, 13-12, after Senior Grant Tillberg hit a three at the buzzer.

In the second quarter, Senior TreVaughn Thomas led the way for Minneapolis with four points and four rebounds. Freshman Spencer Davidson, also, knocked in four points, as the Lions led by one, 20-19, at the break.

Offenses for both teams started to pick up in the third quarter. Montgomery was the one leading the way for the Trojans dropping eight of his 16 points in the period. Minneapolis’ Freshman Nolan White answered Montgomery’s production on the other end. White scored 10 of his career-high 15 points in the third. Senior Trent Brubaker would bank in a half-court shot at the buzzer to give Minneapolis the 38-33 advantage heading into the fourth.

Senior Hunter White had seven of his game-high 17 points in the final period. Junior Kaden McCullick missed two free throws with a minute left to go. White scored a quick bucket to get it to within one, 50-49, before Montgomery knocked in the two free throws to win it. The Lions were outscored 18-12 in the fourth.

Minneapolis were led by White’s 15 points. Davidson dropped in 10, while Thomas had eight points and nine rebounds and McCullick, also, knocked in eight.

The Lions finish the season at 9-12 overall while having gone 7-5 in NCAA league play.