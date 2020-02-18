Minneapolis Boys Hook The Buffs; Girls Falter

Behind the scoring of both Nolan White and Kaden Griffin, the Minneapolis Lions took home its fourth win in-a-row and downed Republic County 55-44.

The Lions landed an early hay-maker on Tuesday night at Minneapolis High School as White would hit on his first four shots of the game, including two 3-pointers to blast Minneapolis ahead 15-5 midway through the first quarter. However, the Buffs weathered the early flurry and ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to trail 15-10 after one.

The second quarter belonged to Republic County as the Buffaloes would hold Minneapolis to just 12 points in the period. Meanwhile, Clint Callaway heated up from deep as the Buffs’, Senior, made three 3-pointers in the second quarter alone.

The barrage got Republic County to within two, 24-22 late in the period. Still, Minneapolis was able to withstand Republic County leading 27-24 at the break.

Just like the beginning of the game, a Minneapolis run in the third quarter was just enough to burry the Buffs. Griffin would heat up in the period, scoring six of points in the quarter, while Trent Moeckel made a crucial 3-pointer during the run as well. The Lions were able to begin the third on a 12-0 run to grab its largest lead, 39-24.

While the Lions were never able to fully put away Republic County, the Buffaloes never again got the lead down below seven points.

Republic County (7-11, 2-8 NCAA) has now lost three straight. Callaway led the team with 19 points, while Blake Aurand scored 11.

Minneapolis (13-5, 7-3 NCAA) has now won six in-a-row over Republic County–which included the season sweep this year. White led the Lions with a season best 22 points. Griffin tallied in 15 in the win.

Up next for Minneapolis, it’s a rivalry Friday as the Lions host Beloit.

Republic County Girls 38, MINNEAPOLIS 32

An 18-7 second quarter by Republic County was too much for the Lady Lions of Minneapolis to overcome on Tuesday evening.

After trailing just 5-2 after one, Republic County heated up in the second quarter, as the Lady Buffs knocked down three 3-pointers in the stanza with Alexis Hansen, Tobi Wilber and Emma Morris all ringing the bell in the period.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis struggled with the zone defense of Republic County all game. The Lady Lions trailed 20-12 at halftime and 30-18 after three.

Republic County (9-9, 6-4 NCAA) swept Minneapolis for the season with the win. Hansen led the Lady Buffs with 15 points and two 3-pointers.

Minneapolis (5-13, 2-8 NCAA) made some shots late after the game was decided to make the game appear closer than it really was. Cameron Cleveland led the way with 11 points before fouling out, while Kersti Nelson scored 10 points.

Both Minneapolis basketball teams are back at home Friday night as they host arch-rival Beloit. Coverage on Salina radio station, 92.7 The New Zoo, begins at 5:45 p.m.