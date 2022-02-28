Salina, KS

Minneapolis Boys End Season with Sub-State Loss

Sam HendersonFebruary 28, 2022

A struggle to score doomed Minneapolis in its 49-20 loss to Southeast of Saline in the first round of Sub-State on Monday evening.

The Lions had more than 30 turnovers in the loss, and they only made one three-pointer. Despite that, Minneapolis played solid defense, especially early on. Southeast of Saline led just 19-8 at the half, but the Trojans pulled away after the intermission.

For Minneapolis, Kolten Hoppe, Colton Johnson and Ryker Nelson each led with four points. Nelson was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Dylan Cossaart had the H&R Block of the Game.

Nakari Morrical-Palmer paced Southeast with 11 points, all of which came in the second half. The Trojans benefitted from a heavy rebounding advantage, second chance points and points off of turnovers.

Southeast of Saline (18-3), the No. 6 team in 3A, advances to the Sub-State semifinals and will play Smoky Valley. The Trojans are riding an 11-game winning streak.

Minneapolis’s (5-16) season is over, and the Lions have now lost in the first round of Sub-State in six of the last seven years.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

