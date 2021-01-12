Minneapolis Boys Bounce Back In Dominating Fashion; Girls Fall to Valley Heights

The Minneapolis Lions boys’ basketball team responded to its first loss on the year with a dominating win over Valley Heights, 70-30 on Tuesday night at Minneapolis High School.

Facing a short-handed Mustang squad of Valley Heights, the Lions roared out of the gates and scored the first 21 points of the game. They never turned back.

A big part of Tuesday night’s game was Nolan White for Minneapolis. The senior came in averaging 12 ppg, but hit two 3-pointers right off of the bat. That made the hole look huge for him the rest of the night.

Trent Moeckel also got in to the act for the Lions. Moeckel hit his first two shots from deep as well, to put the game out of reach early.

As well as the Lion offense played, the MHS defense was even better.

Minneapolis came in to Tuesday allowing a stingy 43 ppg through their first six games. But Valley Heights presented a different challenge, as the Mustangs were led by Cameron Beardsley, who came in averaging over 20 ppg.

The Lions suffocated Beardsley early on and forced him to give the ball up to his teammates. Minneapolis then used its help side defense to stifle the Mustang attack.

After the first quarter, Minneapolis led 23-2. They continued their hot shooting in to the second quarter and led 43-14 at halftime.

Valley Heights (2-3, 1-0 TVL) struggled with turnovers in the game as the Lions forced over 20 turnovers. Beardsley led Valley Heights with 14 points.

Minneapolis (6-1, 1-1 NCAA) had four different Lions in double-figures. Spencer Davidson scored 13 points, Moeckel scored 11 and freshman, Mister Smith, scored his first game in double-figures with 10 points.

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” is White, who tallied a career-tying best 22 points on Tuesday night. White is also responsible for the H&R “Block of the Game.”

Minneapolis travels to Beloit on Friday.

Valley Heights 37, MINNEAPOLIS GIRLS 27

The Lady Lions couldn’t overcome a slow start, as Valley Heights scored the first 16 points of the game and shut out Minneapolis in the first quarter.

MHS switched to a 2-3 zone in the second quarter and began to claw back.

Senior, Paeton Smith sparked the Lady Lions with two steals and buckets off of the turnovers. She would score seven of her eight points on the night in the second quarter, alone.

Smith helped lead an MHS rally, though they trailed 20-12 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Minneapolis had several chance to get back in to the game. Three different times the Lady Lions got the Valley Heights advantage down to seven points. However, MHS was not able to get any closer.

Valley Heights (4-0, 0-0 TVL) suffered through a 26 turnover performance, but hit the big shots when they needed them. Emma Toerber led the way with 11 points, while Cat Toerber and Maddy Vermetten added in 10 points, each.

Minneapolis (2-6, 1-2 NCAA) couldn’t dig out of the 16-0 hole that they dug themselves in the game’s first nine minutes.

Smith is the Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game,” with her eight points and three steals. Meanwhile, Courtney Forte wins the H&R “Block of the Game.”

Up next, both Minneapolis girls and boys teams travel to Beloit in a rivalry affair. The game is this Friday on 92.7 The New Zoo, with pregame beginning at 5:45 p.m.